67,300 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

BNGO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

