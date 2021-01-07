$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $645.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $36,386,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $34,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

