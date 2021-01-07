$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of IP stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

