$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) will post $5.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 million and the highest is $5.60 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,531. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

