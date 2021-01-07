$48.70 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $48.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $55.25 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $77.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $169.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $175.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.44 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $243.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 9,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

