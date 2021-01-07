$48.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $48.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.97 billion and the lowest is $45.98 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $67.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $182.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.94 billion to $186.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $189.94 billion to $236.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 123,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

