$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.43 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 687,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $639.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 4.41. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

