$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report $4.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.19 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 196,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,734 shares of company stock worth $6,114,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

