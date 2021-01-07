3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.81

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 124132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

