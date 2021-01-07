$362.23 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $362.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the highest is $374.70 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $391.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR opened at $268.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.19. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $273.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.77 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.