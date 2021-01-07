$357.29 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report sales of $357.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,902. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.