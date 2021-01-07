3,400 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 225.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Generac by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

GNRC stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.50. 893,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,622. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $256.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

