$3.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.33. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.30.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

