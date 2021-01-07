$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the highest is $4.25 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,453,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,695 shares of company stock worth $5,758,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,990. The firm has a market cap of $464.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

