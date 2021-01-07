$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 56.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 28,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

