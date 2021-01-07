2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 2U by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,557,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

