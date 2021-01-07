2key.network (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.17 million and $287,385.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,564,459 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.