$279.43 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post sales of $279.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.70 million and the lowest is $201.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 97,525 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.60. 17,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,057. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.