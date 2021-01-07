$274.74 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $274.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $306.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,351,953. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $224.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average is $182.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $227.56.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

