$265.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $265.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $494.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $703.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.04 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $765.74 million, with estimates ranging from $719.61 million to $851.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.34.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,628 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

