$25.89 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $25.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $97.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $117.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $111.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

ENTA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 190,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.