$241.40 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to announce $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $208.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $879.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.30 million to $881.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE APAM traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 990,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

