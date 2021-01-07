2,181 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.29 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

