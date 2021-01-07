$206.72 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $206.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.78 million and the lowest is $192.47 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $227.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $699.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.71 million to $708.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $841.81 million, with estimates ranging from $819.72 million to $867.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.38. 10,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

