1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $331,443.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,591 shares of company stock worth $22,112,938.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,698,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

