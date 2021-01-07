15,419 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.76. 188,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

