12Ships (TSHP) One Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00112680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00214539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00482235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00241846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016238 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,977,019,452 tokens. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

