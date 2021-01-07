$126.94 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report sales of $126.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $298.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $404.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $926.08 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.