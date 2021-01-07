$126.94 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report sales of $126.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $298.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $404.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $926.08 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

