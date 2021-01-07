12,422 Shares in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after buying an additional 379,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 116,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

