10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.15. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

