$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

