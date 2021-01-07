$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 6,265,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

