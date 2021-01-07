$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of THS stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

