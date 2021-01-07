$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.46. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $44.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

