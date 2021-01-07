0xcert One Day Volume Reaches $64,505.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $64,505.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 88.7% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

