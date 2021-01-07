$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 4,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,543. The firm has a market cap of $540.39 million, a P/E ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.