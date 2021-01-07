$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Simply Good Foods also reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

