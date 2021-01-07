$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $376.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

