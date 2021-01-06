Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 9,359 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at $243,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,308,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491,080. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -324.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Zynga by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,861 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zynga by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,558,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.