Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 393.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

