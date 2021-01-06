Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.26

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 289951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

