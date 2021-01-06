Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.83.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.