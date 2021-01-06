Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.69. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 69,121 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZSAN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

