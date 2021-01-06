ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 11.1%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 406,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 392,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.