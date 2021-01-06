Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $155,011.89 and $40,825.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00339233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.