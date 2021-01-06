Zero Trading Down 5.2% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Zero has a market capitalization of $887,842.91 and approximately $47,031.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00178690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,500,407 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

