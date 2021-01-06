Zelwin Hits One Day Volume of $280,666.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $287.65 million and $280,666.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00013157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00119785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00215613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00506393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00255374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,433,009 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

Buying and Selling Zelwin

Zelwin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.