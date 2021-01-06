Zeepin Trading Up 23.6% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $186,026.92 and approximately $16,057.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00213074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00505297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00252704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

