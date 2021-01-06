ZCore Market Cap Hits $563,997.45 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $563,997.45 and $8,246.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.