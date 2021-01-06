Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KLDO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.